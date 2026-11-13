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American Football
Pebble Hills ends Midland Lee’s season with 39–27 playoff win
8 days ago
📅 High school football playoff update
In El Paso, Texas, Pebble Hills knocked Midland Lee out of the high school football playoffs in the bi-district round.
The Spartans scored two late touchdowns to win 39–27, ending the Rebels’ season.
The loss also snaps Midland Lee’s nine-game winning streak in the bi-district round. Midland Lee closes the year with a 7–4 record.
More Info: PLAYOFFS: Pebble Hills def. Midland Lee in the bi-...
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