📅 High school football playoff update

In El Paso, Texas, Pebble Hills knocked Midland Lee out of the high school football playoffs in the bi-district round.

The Spartans scored two late touchdowns to win 39–27, ending the Rebels’ season.

The loss also snaps Midland Lee’s nine-game winning streak in the bi-district round. Midland Lee closes the year with a 7–4 record.