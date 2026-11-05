S. County Road 1232 widening and detour in effect

Midland County has started a $2.9 million project to widen S. County Road 1232 (Antelope Trail) from two lanes to three, adding a center turn lane to improve traffic flow and safety. During the first phase, W. County Road 120 is closed at SCR 1232, and traffic is detoured via WCR 130, while SCR 1232 stays open to two-way traffic. The work will be done in three phases, with construction expected to finish by March 2027, and drivers are asked to use care in the work zone and follow detour signs.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Midland County TX - Government