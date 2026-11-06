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Midland
📅 Free Rudolph kids nights at Carnegie Library of Midland
9 days ago
📅 Free Rudolph-themed kids nights at Midland Library
Christmas magic is coming to the Carnegie Library of Midland with “The Rudolph Connection” — a free holiday event for children.
On November 19, 20, and 21 from 5:30–7:00 p.m., kids can:
- Write a special letter to Santa and send it to the North Pole
- Make a stick character of their favorite Rudolph story friend
- Sip hot chocolate and enjoy festive Christmas music
- Take home Reindeer Food for Christmas Eve
Admission is free, but registration is requested.
Sign up online or call the library at 724-643-8980 to reserve your spot.
More Info: The Rudolph Connection @Midland | Beaver County Li...
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