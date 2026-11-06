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Midland

📅 Free Rudolph kids nights at Carnegie Library of Midland

9 days ago
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📅 Free Rudolph-themed kids nights at Midland Library

Christmas magic is coming to the Carnegie Library of Midland with “The Rudolph Connection” — a free holiday event for children.

On November 19, 20, and 21 from 5:30–7:00 p.m., kids can:

  • Write a special letter to Santa and send it to the North Pole
  • Make a stick character of their favorite Rudolph story friend
  • Sip hot chocolate and enjoy festive Christmas music
  • Take home Reindeer Food for Christmas Eve

Admission is free, but registration is requested.

Sign up online or call the library at 724-643-8980 to reserve your spot.

More Info: The Rudolph Connection @Midland | Beaver County Li...

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