📅 Free Rudolph kids nights at Carnegie Library of Midland

📅 Free Rudolph-themed kids nights at Midland Library

Christmas magic is coming to the Carnegie Library of Midland with “The Rudolph Connection” — a free holiday event for children.

On November 19, 20, and 21 from 5:30–7:00 p.m., kids can:

Write a special letter to Santa and send it to the North Pole

and send it to the North Pole Make a stick character of their favorite Rudolph story friend

of their favorite Rudolph story friend Sip hot chocolate and enjoy festive Christmas music

and enjoy festive Christmas music Take home Reindeer Food for Christmas Eve

Admission is free, but registration is requested.

Sign up online or call the library at 724-643-8980 to reserve your spot.