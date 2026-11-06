🛒 Midland, TX Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Midland’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring across stores and e‑commerce. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Buckle, Inc.

The Buckle, Inc. Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help guests build outfits, run the register, and keep the store looking sharp. This role comes with benefits, 401(k), bonuses, and a teammate discount, and they’ll train you even if you don’t have prior experience.

Employer: Academy Sports + Outdoors

Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team in areas like logistics, operations, inventory, merchandising, or sales in a fast-paced sports and outdoors store. Good fit if you enjoy coaching others, staying active, and growing into bigger leadership roles.

Employer: H-E-B (Midland 02 – Andrews Hwy Market)

Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Stock and rotate fresh foods, prep and package items, and help customers with their meat, produce, or other perishable picks. This is a hands-on job in a busy grocery setting, great if you like staying moving and talking with shoppers.

Employer: H-E-B (Midland 01 – Wadley Ave eStore)

Location: Midland, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick online grocery orders, check quality, and load them into customers’ cars. This role is ideal if you want flexible hours, like working outdoors and indoors, and enjoy fast, detailed work.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Midland retail spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.