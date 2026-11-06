🐱 Playful & Cuddly Kittens Ready for Adoption in Midland, TX

Midland has some very sweet kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these babies are young, social, and looking for families to grow up with.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: All black

All black Personality: Described as a sweet and playful kitten

Described as a kitten Vaccines: Multiple rounds of vaccines noted in his record

Multiple rounds of vaccines noted in his record Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Fix West Texas (Midland, TX)

Oliver is a darling black kitten who loves to play and enjoy life. With several vaccines already completed, he’s well on his way to a healthy start and is ready to grow up in a home of his own.

👉 Meet Oliver and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: All black

All black Personality: A sweet little kitten who loves being held and talking to you

A who and Vaccines: Series of vaccines documented in her record

Series of vaccines documented in her record Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Fix West Texas (Midland, TX)

FWT Twinkle is a fluffy black baby who enjoys being cuddled and will happily “chat” with you. If you want a people-focused kitten who likes to be in your arms, Twinkle could be a perfect match.

👉 Meet FWT Twinkle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Whiskers and Tails

Shelter Phone: (432) 279-0990

Mimi is a soft gray/blue baby with a gentle look and lots of kitten charm. She’s waiting with Whiskers and Tails for someone to bring her home and give her a cozy place to grow.

👉 Meet Mimi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Midland area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Fix West Texas or Whiskers and Tails through the links above or by phone. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help these little ones find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.