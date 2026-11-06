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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Senior Dogs Ready for Adoption in Midland
Midland has some wonderful dogs waiting for a cozy home and a loving family. From bouncy puppies to calm adults and a sweet senior, there’s a pup here for many kinds of homes.
Rizzo (Trick)
- Breed: Dachshund / Chihuahua mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Black
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals
- Phone: (432) 683-7387
A small senior gentleman looking for a soft place to land. Rizzo’s size and mix make him a great option if you want a lower-key companion and don’t have room for a big dog.
👉 Meet Rizzo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FWT Rosalina (Beuty)
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Personality: Curious, playful, energetic with calm moments, crate trained
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Fix West Texas
Rosalina is a curious girl with lots of energy and a love for playtime. She’s also calm at times and is crate trained, which can make settling into a new home easier.
👉 Meet Rosalina and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sarge
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Personality: Sweet, gentle, well-mannered, knows SIT
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Fix West Texas
Sarge is a kind, gentle boy with good manners. He already knows sit, which is a great start for training and bonding with his new family.
👉 Meet Sarge and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FWT Scrooge
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / American Bulldog mix
- Age: Puppy (Baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Personality: High energy, in teething stage, learning manners
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Fix West Texas
Scrooge is a lively puppy with endless energy to run and play. He’s in his teething stage and still learning manners, so he’ll need someone patient to guide him and teach him how to be a great family dog.
👉 Meet Scrooge and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FWT Ebenezer
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / American Bulldog mix
- Age: Puppy (Baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Personality: High energy, in teething stage, learning manners
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Fix West Texas
Ebenezer is another bouncy pup from the same litter, full of energy and ready to learn. He’s looking for a home that will help him with obedience and give him lots of playtime and structure.
👉 Meet Ebenezer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FWT Sunny
- Breed: Chow Chow / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Puppy (Baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Personality: Very sweet, playful, loves to cuddle, enjoys being around everyone
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Fix West Texas
Sunny is a sweet Chow mix puppy who loves to cuddle and be with people. She’s playful and affectionate, a great match for someone wanting a loving, social companion.
👉 Meet Sunny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FWT Tiny Tim
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / American Bulldog mix
- Age: Puppy (Baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Personality: High energy, in teething stage, learning manners
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Fix West Texas
Tiny Tim is a busy little pup with lots of energy to spare. He’s still in his teething and learning phase, so he’ll thrive with training, patience, and plenty of play.
👉 Meet Tiny Tim and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FWT Jester
- Breed: American Bulldog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Puppy (about 3 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with spots
- Weight: About 13 lbs
- Personality: Cuddly, playful, good with other dogs
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Fix West Texas
Jester is a small, spotted pup who loves to cuddle and play. He’s good with other dogs and would make a fun buddy for another playful pup or an active family.
👉 Meet Jester and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ginger
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Yorkshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Whiskers and Tails
- Phone: (432) 279-0990
Ginger is a small mixed-breed adult dog with a soft, cute look and a manageable size. She’s a great option if you’re looking for a companion who’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of life and love to give.
👉 Meet Ginger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in Midland, TX and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals, Fix West Texas, or Whiskers and Tails to set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these dogs find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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