🐶 Playful, Gentle & Senior Dogs Ready for Adoption in Midland

Midland has some wonderful dogs waiting for a cozy home and a loving family. From bouncy puppies to calm adults and a sweet senior, there’s a pup here for many kinds of homes.

Breed: Dachshund / Chihuahua mix

Dachshund / Chihuahua mix Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals

Phone: (432) 683-7387

A small senior gentleman looking for a soft place to land. Rizzo’s size and mix make him a great option if you want a lower-key companion and don’t have room for a big dog.

👉 Meet Rizzo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Personality: Curious, playful, energetic with calm moments, crate trained

Curious, playful, energetic with calm moments, Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Fix West Texas

Rosalina is a curious girl with lots of energy and a love for playtime. She’s also calm at times and is crate trained, which can make settling into a new home easier.

👉 Meet Rosalina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Personality: Sweet, gentle, well-mannered, knows SIT

Sweet, gentle, well-mannered, knows Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Fix West Texas

Sarge is a kind, gentle boy with good manners. He already knows sit, which is a great start for training and bonding with his new family.

👉 Meet Sarge and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / American Bulldog mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / American Bulldog mix Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Personality: High energy, in teething stage, learning manners

High energy, in teething stage, learning manners Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Fix West Texas

Scrooge is a lively puppy with endless energy to run and play. He’s in his teething stage and still learning manners, so he’ll need someone patient to guide him and teach him how to be a great family dog.

👉 Meet Scrooge and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / American Bulldog mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / American Bulldog mix Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Personality: High energy, in teething stage, learning manners

High energy, in teething stage, learning manners Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Fix West Texas

Ebenezer is another bouncy pup from the same litter, full of energy and ready to learn. He’s looking for a home that will help him with obedience and give him lots of playtime and structure.

👉 Meet Ebenezer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chow Chow / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Chow Chow / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Personality: Very sweet, playful, loves to cuddle, enjoys being around everyone

Very sweet, playful, loves to cuddle, enjoys being around everyone Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Fix West Texas

Sunny is a sweet Chow mix puppy who loves to cuddle and be with people. She’s playful and affectionate, a great match for someone wanting a loving, social companion.

👉 Meet Sunny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / American Bulldog mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / American Bulldog mix Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Personality: High energy, in teething stage, learning manners

High energy, in teething stage, learning manners Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Fix West Texas

Tiny Tim is a busy little pup with lots of energy to spare. He’s still in his teething and learning phase, so he’ll thrive with training, patience, and plenty of play.

👉 Meet Tiny Tim and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Bulldog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Puppy (about 3 months)

Puppy (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with spots

White with spots Weight: About 13 lbs

About 13 lbs Personality: Cuddly, playful, good with other dogs

Cuddly, playful, good with other dogs Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Fix West Texas

Jester is a small, spotted pup who loves to cuddle and play. He’s good with other dogs and would make a fun buddy for another playful pup or an active family.

👉 Meet Jester and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Yorkshire Terrier mix

Poodle (Miniature) / Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate

Cream/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Whiskers and Tails

Phone: (432) 279-0990

Ginger is a small mixed-breed adult dog with a soft, cute look and a manageable size. She’s a great option if you’re looking for a companion who’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of life and love to give.

👉 Meet Ginger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Midland, TX and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals, Fix West Texas, or Whiskers and Tails to set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these dogs find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.