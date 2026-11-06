🐶 Playful, Loyal & Smart Dogs Ready for Adoption in Midland

Looking for a loyal dog to share your life in Midland, TX? These wonderful girls at Midland Humane Coalition are ready for loving homes and have so much to offer.

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Midland Humane Coalition

Phone: (432) 557-3405

Alley Mae is a sweet, shy Aussie mix who just needs a little time to warm up. Once she trusts you, her bright, sunny personality really shines. She’s looking for a patient, loving home with a securely fenced yard and someone who understands Aussie energy and smarts. With a bit of breed experience and a lot of love, Alley Mae will be a devoted companion by your side.

👉 Meet Alley Mae and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Midland Humane Coalition

Phone: (432) 557-3405

Rajah Mae (Raja) is a high-energy, fun-loving Aussie mix with a real “go-go-go” attitude. She’s full of personality and classic Aussie-tude, and she’s always ready for her next adventure. Raja needs an active family and a securely fenced backyard where she can run and play. If you’re looking for a playful adventure buddy to keep you moving, Raja could be your girl.

👉 Meet Rajah Mae and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cattle Dog mix

Cattle Dog mix Age: Adult (about 2½ years)

Adult (about 2½ years) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Midland Humane Coalition

Phone: (432) 557-3405

Stormy is a 2½-year-old Cattle Dog mix with a heart of gold. She loves back scratches, treats, and room to run and play. She’s smart, potty trained, spayed, and fully vaccinated. Stormy is great with kids and would do best with a yard or some land. She can be selective with other dogs, so she’ll need slow, careful introductions if you have another pup at home.

👉 Meet Stormy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cattle Dog mix

Cattle Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Midland Humane Coalition

Phone: (432) 557-3405

Oakley is a sweet “princess” of a Cattle Dog mix who loves being loved. She thrives on attention, affection, and cuddles, and she’s happiest when she’s the center of your world. If you’re hoping for a dog who will soak up all your love and give it right back, Oakley may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Oakley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Midland, TX, consider visiting Midland Humane Coalition or calling (432) 557-3405 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.