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Midland
Local State Farm agent offers auto insurance help
3 days ago
Abraham Gutierrez - State Farm Agent invites drivers in Midland to review their auto insurance coverage before their next trip with family or friends. Residents can get help at two local offices:
- Illinois & Midland Dr, phone 432-522-1313. More information: myabraham.com
- Midkiff & Wadley, phone 432-699-7546. More information: myabraham2.com
This content is adapted from materials provided by Abraham Gutierrez - State Farm Agent
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.