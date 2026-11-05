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Midland

Local State Farm agent offers auto insurance help

3 days ago
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Abraham Gutierrez - State Farm Agent invites drivers in Midland to review their auto insurance coverage before their next trip with family or friends. Residents can get help at two local offices:

  • Illinois & Midland Dr, phone 432-522-1313. More information: myabraham.com
  • Midkiff & Wadley, phone 432-699-7546. More information: myabraham2.com

This content is adapted from materials provided by Abraham Gutierrez - State Farm Agent

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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