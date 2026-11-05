Local State Farm agent offers auto insurance help

Abraham Gutierrez - State Farm Agent invites drivers in Midland to review their auto insurance coverage before their next trip with family or friends. Residents can get help at two local offices:

Illinois & Midland Dr , phone 432-522-1313 . More information: myabraham.com

, phone . More information: myabraham.com Midkiff & Wadley, phone 432-699-7546. More information: myabraham2.com

This content is adapted from materials provided by Abraham Gutierrez - State Farm Agent