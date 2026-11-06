⚠️ New 3-strike golf cart rules at Hogan Park courses

The City of Midland has put a new Three-Strike Golf Cart Enforcement Policy in place at The Courses at Hogan Park, including the renovated Quail Course.

Here’s how it works over a rolling 12-month period:

1st violation – Verbal warning (documented)

(documented) 2nd violation – Written warning and you may be required to end your round with no refund

and you may be required to end your round 3rd violation – 30-day suspension of golfing privileges

Serious or intentional violations can lead to immediate removal from the course or other discipline, even without prior warnings.

This policy is in addition to the existing Code of Conduct and is meant to protect course conditions and support Cart Path Only rules.

Golfers with disabilities can request reasonable accommodations consistent with safety and the law.

You can review the full code of conduct at www.midlandtexas.gov/1123/Code-of-Conduct.