📅 Nov 7: Saturday Morning Flix showing Ratatouille (G)

📅 Saturday Morning Flix: Ratatouille in Midland

Kick off your weekend with a fun movie at the library.

Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM

Location: 2503 W Loop 250, Midland, TX 79702

As part of the “Julia Child: A Recipe for Life” stay, the Saturday Morning Flix series will feature Ratatouille (G) on November 7.

Bring the family, relax, and enjoy a food-themed animated favorite to start your Saturday.