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📅 Nov 7: Saturday Morning Flix showing Ratatouille (G)
7 days ago
📅 Saturday Morning Flix: Ratatouille in Midland
Kick off your weekend with a fun movie at the library.
Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM
Location: 2503 W Loop 250, Midland, TX 79702
As part of the “Julia Child: A Recipe for Life” stay, the Saturday Morning Flix series will feature Ratatouille (G) on November 7.
Bring the family, relax, and enjoy a food-themed animated favorite to start your Saturday.
More Info: Calendar • Saturday Morning Flix- CT
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