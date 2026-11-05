🔧 Multiple Building & Grounds Jobs Hiring Now in Midland, TX

Midland’s staying busy, and so is the demand for people who keep buildings, cars, and grounds in top shape. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cavender Auto Family (Mercedes-Benz of Midland)

Cavender Auto Family (Mercedes-Benz of Midland) Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 per hour

Help keep high-end vehicles spotless while greeting customers and moving cars around the service drive. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, paid time off, parental leave, life insurance, and employee discounts, plus regular training and growth opportunities.

Employer: Super 8 Midland South / Spark by Hilton

Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: $13.00 – $14.00 per hour

Clean guest rooms and common areas, change linens, and help keep the hotel fresh for travelers. Good fit if you’re reliable, detail-focused, and want steady in-person work with an employee discount.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield / C&W Services

Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.30 – $38.00 (hourly range listed)

Senior-level role handling building maintenance, troubleshooting, and repairs across commercial properties—HVAC, plumbing, finishes, safety systems, and more. Comes with a full benefits package and is ideal if you have 2+ years commercial maintenance experience and strong technical skills.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.