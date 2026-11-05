👔 Midland, TX Management Roles with Multiple Leadership Openings

Midland’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in energy, engineering, and senior care. If you’ve got management experience, there are some solid options to move up.

Employer: TSS (Total Sand Services, LLC)

TSS (Total Sand Services, LLC) Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Schedule: 14 days on / 7 days off, 12-hour shifts, rotating days/nights

This role leads wellsite operations for a sand and logistics company in the oilfield. You’ll supervise field teams, manage resources and logistics, drive process improvements, and report KPIs to leadership while keeping safety and compliance front and center.

Employer: Terracon Consultants Inc

Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time (project-based engineering/consulting) This is a step-up role for someone with engineering, environmental science, or geology experience. You’ll help run facilities, materials, environmental, or geotechnical projects—tracking budgets and schedules, coordinating contractors, leading safety efforts, and keeping clients updated.

Employer: Trustwell Living

Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time As Executive Director, you run the whole assisted living community—operations, staff, resident satisfaction, and growth. This is a fit if you have senior living leadership experience, strong financial and regulatory knowledge, and want a mission-driven role serving seniors and their families.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Midland employers often grow fast and like to promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.