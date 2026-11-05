🏭 Midland, TX Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Midland’s production scene is busy right now, from oilfield operations to local shops and warehouses. Here are a few solid hands-on roles hiring around town.

Employer: Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team that keeps oil and liquids measurement accurate across field assets. This role is ideal if you have 7+ years in oil & gas measurement, know LACT units and meters, and want to supervise techs while working closely with production and engineering teams.

Employer: Yates Flooring Center

Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $16.50 – $17.50 per hour

Hands-on warehouse role loading/unloading trucks, picking orders, and using forklifts and pallet jacks. Good fit if you like active work, want to learn warehouse systems, and appreciate 401(k) and health insurance benefits.

Employer: Family Powersports

Location: Midland, TX 79706

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $12.00 per hour

Work with motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, boats, and trailers, getting them assembled, inspected, and ready for customers. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and employee discounts, plus a steady Tue–Sat, 9–6 schedule.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.