📣 Midland, TX Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles With Strong Pay

Midland’s sales scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like building relationships and closing deals. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland Reporter-Telegram Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation mentioned)

Work with local businesses to sell advertising, manage a sales pipeline, and grow long-term accounts. Good fit if you have B2B sales experience and want training plus room to grow in a well-known local media company.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Midland, TX (Advanced Solutions facility)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM , overtime after 40 hours

Monday–Friday, , Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation mentioned)

Front-line sales and service role helping contractors get the right equipment, using EquipmentShare’s tech tools to manage rentals and customer needs. Comes with full medical, dental, vision, PTO + holidays, 401(k) + match, gym stipend, and strong career growth and training.

Employer: Hibu

Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Year 1 OTE around $85,000; Year 2 OTE $100,000–$120,000 with uncapped commissions + bonuses

Sell websites, search ads, social ads, SEO, and more to local businesses in a hybrid role (home office + in-field). Includes base salary, expense allowance, mileage reimbursement, 3 weeks classroom + 9 weeks field training, full benefits, and clear promotion paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.