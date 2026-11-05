🚧 Midland TX Construction & Trades – Multiple Solid Openings

Midland’s trades scene is busy, and hands-on workers are in demand. If you like working with tools, staying active, and building real skills, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Peak Rentals

Peak Rentals Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (no exact range listed)

Support the rentals shop with equipment repair, maintenance, loading/unloading, and site cleanup. This is a good fit if you’re okay with outdoor work, variable shifts, and physical labor and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) with match, uniform allowance, and paid training.

Employer: Global Tank Leasing, LLC

Global Tank Leasing, LLC Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $31.00/hour, based on skills

Work a steady 7am–4pm, Monday–Friday schedule doing diagnostics, inspections, and repairs on tanker trailers (brakes, suspension, hydraulics, lighting, etc.). Comes with 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, life insurance, PTO, relocation help, and they encourage applicants with a criminal record to apply; you’ll need your own hand tools.

Employer: Saber Power Services

Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-level field role working on medium and high-voltage systems (600V–500kV) in utility, substation, and industrial settings. You’ll install, test, and troubleshoot equipment, read complex drawings, and may mentor apprentices. Requires a valid Journeyman license and high-voltage experience; offers a strong benefits package with multiple medical plans, 401(k) with match, disability and life insurance.

Employer: Family Powersports

Location: Midland, TX 79706

Type: Full-time

Salary: $12.00–$46.00/hour, performance-based

Turn your wrenching skills into high earning potential with no income cap for top techs. You’ll diagnose and repair ATVs, side-by-sides, motorcycles, boats, and more in a Tuesday–Saturday shop with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, discounts, and training/certifications. Great for techs coming from powersports, marine, or automotive.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many shops will train the right person with a good attitude and work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.