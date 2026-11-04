🔧 Midland, TX Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Open Roles

Midland’s property and facility jobs are busy right now, especially in apartments and healthcare. Good mix of entry-level and lead roles if you like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and safe.

Employer: American Communities

American Communities Location: Midland, TX

Midland, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Help keep apartment grounds, common areas, and amenities clean and safe. Mix of landscaping, light maintenance, painting, and make-ready help, with lots of time outdoors.

Employer: American Communities

American Communities Location: Midland, TX

Midland, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead the maintenance team for a residential community, handling HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and preventive work while overseeing budgets and vendors. Good fit if you have strong skills and want a lead role with more responsibility.

Employer: American Communities

American Communities Location: Midland, TX

Midland, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Support daily property upkeep with unit turns, minor repairs, and grounds care. Great step up if you know basic maintenance and want to grow beyond simple make-readies.

Employer: Creative Solutions in Healthcare

Creative Solutions in Healthcare Location: Midland, TX

Midland, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Keep floors and common areas clean, safe, and welcoming in a care setting. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement for full-time staff.

Employer: Not listed (healthcare/long-term care setting)

Not listed (healthcare/long-term care setting) Location: Midland, TX

Midland, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead the housekeeping and laundry team, handling scheduling, training, inspections, and supply management. Full-time benefits include health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.