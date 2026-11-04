📋 Midland TX Admin Jobs – Multiple Office & Healthcare Roles

Midland’s admin job scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and project support. Here are a few solid roles if you’re organized, friendly, and good with details.

Employer: Cross Ocean Tech

Cross Ocean Tech Location: Midland, TX (in person)

Type: OTHER

OTHER Pay: $20.00 – $20.50/hour

Handle day‑to‑day project tasks, schedule meetings, track documents, and support timesheets and invoices. Good fit if you’re strong with Excel, Microsoft Office, time management, and follow‑through.

Employer: Oceans Healthcare – Oceans Behavioral Hospital Permian Basin

Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

High‑level admin support role for the hospital Administrator in a behavioral health setting. You’ll manage executive‑level tasks, coordinate with leadership, and juggle a fast, high‑paced workload, so it’s ideal if you have strong medical admin experience and love staying organized.

Employer: Midland Community Healthcare Services

Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support clinic staff and patients by maintaining and protecting medical records, handling requests, and keeping charts and EMR messages organized. Great for someone with customer service skills who wants steady clinic work and doesn’t mind lots of filing and computer time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.