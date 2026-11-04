🚧 Midland, TX Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Midland’s trades scene is busy, especially around oilfield and infrastructure work. If you like hands-on jobs and don’t mind some long days, there are several solid options hiring now.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Fast-paced tire work on commercial vehicles, both in the shop and roadside. Good fit if you’re strong, safety-minded, and want tuition assistance, PTO, 401(k) match, and health benefits after 30 days—no experience needed, they’ll train you.

Employer: TRC Companies, Inc.

Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$30.00 per hour

Operate heavy equipment like skid steers, dozers, and loaders on large environmental and oil & gas projects. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays, plus steady work for operators with a couple of years’ experience.

Employer: TRC Companies, Inc.

Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.55–$22.00 per hour

Hands-on field role helping operators and supervisors with site prep, brush clearing, and equipment maintenance. Good entry into bigger construction projects, with full benefits, PTO, paid holidays, and room to learn new skills on the job.

Employer: OWL Services

Location: Midland, TX (travel nationwide)

Type: Full-time, heavy travel (up to 85%)

Pay: Not listed

For experienced electrical apprentices (not entry-level) who want steady commercial construction work across the U.S. You’ll do conduit, lighting, and power distribution with 10 paid holidays, flexible time off, 401(k) match, health benefits, per diem, and paid travel time when on the road.

Employer: TanMar Companies

Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time, 40+ hours/week

Pay: From $15.00 per hour

Oilfield-focused role servicing job sites, moving and maintaining equipment, and doing yard/shop work. Expect overtime, some travel, and a mix of weekday and weekend shifts, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and life insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.