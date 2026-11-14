Midland’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospitals to specialty clinics to vet care. Here are a few solid roles if you like caring for people (or pets!) and want steady, local work.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Midland, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Specialty role in gastroenterology and hepatology, with both outpatient care and inpatient consults. You’ll diagnose and manage GI and liver disorders, perform GI procedures, and work closely with a multidisciplinary team. Board certification/eligibility in Gastroenterology is required.

Employer: MyMichigan Health

Location: Midland, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting RNs with daily patient care, basic treatments, and charting. Great fit if you have CNA/EMT/LPN/MA or internal PCT certification, a high school diploma or GED, and want direct patient contact in a hospital setting.

Employer: River Rock Animal Hospital

Location: Midland, MI

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: $25.00–$32.00 per hour

Clinic-based vet tech role where you’ll assist with exams and surgery, run in-house labs and X-rays, and give meds and treatments. You’ll need veterinary technician licensure and surgical experience; benefits include health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.