📅 Deer Widow’s Weekend is back at Midland Mall, 6800 Eastman Ave, Midland, MI 48642.

On November 14, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM (local time), you can enjoy a full day of shopping and relaxing while many hunters are away.

Browse an “incredible lineup” of local vendors, crafters, boutiques, and artisans offering:

Fashion and jewelry

Home décor

Gifts

And more retail therapy treats

Just show up at Midland Mall during event hours to join in. It’s a fun way to get out of the house, support local makers, and maybe get a head start on gift shopping.

More details: https://meetmtp.com/event/deer-widows-weekend/