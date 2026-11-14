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Midland
📅 Deer Widow’s Weekend shopping event at Midland Mall
3 days ago
📅 Deer Widow’s Weekend is back at Midland Mall, 6800 Eastman Ave, Midland, MI 48642.
On November 14, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM (local time), you can enjoy a full day of shopping and relaxing while many hunters are away.
Browse an “incredible lineup” of local vendors, crafters, boutiques, and artisans offering:
- Fashion and jewelry
- Home décor
- Gifts
- And more retail therapy treats
Just show up at Midland Mall during event hours to join in. It’s a fun way to get out of the house, support local makers, and maybe get a head start on gift shopping.
More details: https://meetmtp.com/event/deer-widows-weekend/
More Info: https://meetmtp.com/export-events/35779_0/?key=d09...
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