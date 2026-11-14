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🐶 Gentle, Goofy & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Midland MI
Looking for a loyal friend in Midland, MI? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local rescues for a safe, loving home to call their own.
Norman
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Humane Society of Midland County
- Phone: (989) 835-1877
Norman is a medium-sized mixed breed boy with a classic black-and-white coat. He’s currently waiting at Humane Society of Midland County and would love a family to call his own. For details on his temperament, vaccinations, and adoption fee, please contact the shelter directly.
👉 Meet Norman and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kevin
- Breed: Labrador Retriever (mix)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Humane Society of Midland County
- Phone: (989) 835-1877
Kevin is a chocolate senior Lab mix who still has plenty of love to give. Senior dogs often settle in quickly and appreciate a calm, cozy home. To learn more about Kevin’s health, personality, and adoption fee, reach out to Humane Society of Midland County.
👉 Meet Kevin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Felicia
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) – "Heinz 57" mix
- Age: Young – about 7 months
- Weight: About 42 pounds
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter/Rescue: Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue – Midland Location
- Source: adoptapet
Felicia is a 7‑month‑old, 42‑pound mixed breed pup with amazing big ears and a fun, quirky look. She:
- Loves her doggie roommates and enjoys adventures
- Is described as exceptionally sweet
- Can be a bit anxious, so she needs a patient home, ideally with a kind human and a confident dog friend
- Is house trained and crate trained
Felicia is looking for a family who will give her time, love, and steady routines so she can feel safe and truly part of the family.
👉 Meet Felicia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Midland, MI area and thinking about adding a dog to your home, please call the shelters listed above, share these pups with friends, or stop by to meet them in person.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.