Looking for a loyal friend in Midland, MI? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local rescues for a safe, loving home to call their own.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Humane Society of Midland County

Phone: (989) 835-1877

Norman is a medium-sized mixed breed boy with a classic black-and-white coat. He’s currently waiting at Humane Society of Midland County and would love a family to call his own. For details on his temperament, vaccinations, and adoption fee, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Norman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever (mix)

Labrador Retriever (mix) Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Humane Society of Midland County

Phone: (989) 835-1877

Kevin is a chocolate senior Lab mix who still has plenty of love to give. Senior dogs often settle in quickly and appreciate a calm, cozy home. To learn more about Kevin’s health, personality, and adoption fee, reach out to Humane Society of Midland County.

👉 Meet Kevin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) – "Heinz 57" mix

Mixed Breed (Medium) – "Heinz 57" mix Age: Young – about 7 months

– about Weight: About 42 pounds

About Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter/Rescue: Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue – Midland Location

Source: adoptapet

Felicia is a 7‑month‑old, 42‑pound mixed breed pup with amazing big ears and a fun, quirky look. She:

Loves her doggie roommates and enjoys adventures

and enjoys adventures Is described as exceptionally sweet

Can be a bit anxious , so she needs a patient home , ideally with a kind human and a confident dog friend

, so she needs a , ideally with a Is house trained and crate trained

Felicia is looking for a family who will give her time, love, and steady routines so she can feel safe and truly part of the family.

👉 Meet Felicia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Midland, MI area and thinking about adding a dog to your home, please call the shelters listed above, share these pups with friends, or stop by to meet them in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.