Midland has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home and a person to love. All of these kitties are at the Humane Society of Midland County and are looking for their forever families.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Humane Society of Midland County

Phone: (989) 835-1877

Donut is a striking black-and-white tuxedo girl with a soft medium coat. She’s an adult cat, so her size and personality are already settled, making her a great choice if you like a calmer, more predictable companion. Her modest adoption fee helps support the other animals in the shelter.

👉 Meet Donut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray / blue

Gray / blue Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived senior)

(fee-waived senior) Shelter: Humane Society of Midland County

Phone: (989) 835-1877

Silas is a handsome gray senior gentleman with a short, easy-care coat. As an older cat, he’s likely to enjoy a quieter home and steady routine. His fee-waived adoption makes it even easier to open your heart and home to a senior who still has lots of love to give.

👉 Meet Silas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Humane Society of Midland County

Phone: (989) 835-1877

Gamora is a sleek, mostly black adult cat with a classic short coat. Adult cats like Gamora are often overlooked, but they make wonderful companions and tend to settle into home life quickly. Her adoption fee helps the shelter care for more animals in need.

👉 Meet Gamora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Midland, MI area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Midland County or calling (989) 835-1877 to ask about these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.