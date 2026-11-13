Midland’s maintenance and HVAC scene is busy right now, with solid options from part-time flexible work to skilled trades with strong benefits. If you like fixing things and keeping buildings running, this week has some good picks.

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: Midland, MI (industrial laundry facility)

(industrial laundry facility) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping industrial washers, dryers, conveyors, and boilers running. Good fit if you have 2+ years industrial repair experience, can read blueprints, and want benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and training/career growth.

Employer: Shelterhouse

Location: Midland & Gladwin Counties, MI

Type: Listed as full-time, but role is part-time (10–15 hours/week)

Listed as full-time, but role is Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Great if you want flexible hours doing general building and grounds upkeep for a local nonprofit. You’ll handle routine maintenance and minor repairs, with a focus on safe, welcoming spaces rather than big construction projects.

Employer: Bigfoot Pro Services

Location: Midland, MI (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $32.00 per hour

For experienced techs (5+ years HVAC), this role covers install, service, and repair on residential and commercial systems. Comes with 401(k) match, health and dental, paid time off, company truck, tools, fuel card, and tuition/pro development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, exact duties, and how flexible they can be.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.