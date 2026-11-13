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🛒 Midland, MI Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Midland’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, with a mix of community-focused roles and steady retail work. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.
MEMBER SERVICE SPECIALIST (Part-Time)
- Employer: Greater Midland Community Centers, Inc
- Location: Midland, MI
- Type: Part-time (weekends, some evenings)
- Salary: Not listed
Front-desk role greeting members, giving tours, answering questions, and handling memberships and payments. You’ll also help with the food pantry, clothing and book donations, and event set-up, so it’s a nice mix of customer service and community work.
WELLNESS SPECIALIST (Full-Time)
- Employer: Greater Midland Community Centers, Inc
- Location: Midland, MI (multi-site corporate wellness centers)
- Type: Full-time (about 35–40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri, various shifts)
- Salary: Not listed
Help members feel welcome in the Wellness Center, lead orientations and InBody assessments, and keep the fitness floor safe and clean. Great fit if you have an Exercise or Health Science background and certifications like CPR, First Aid, or Personal Training.
Retail Stocking Associate (Part-Time)
- Employer: Harbor Freight Tools
- Location: Midland, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: About $15.50/hour (anticipated rate; depends on experience and location)
Stock shelves, receive and organize product, and help keep the store clean and safe while supporting customers. Comes with paid time off, associate discounts, medical/dental/vision for all associates, company-matched 401(k), and a clear path to promotion.
Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: 3410 Isabella Street, Midland, MI 48640
- Type: Listed as Full-time in posting; description notes part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work the register, help customers find what they need, stock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store clean and safe. Role favors folks with prior retail or service experience and offers benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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