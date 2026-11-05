🏥 Midland, MI RN Openings: Multiple Hospital Roles Now Hiring

Midland’s hospital scene is busy right now, and MyMichigan Health is adding several RNs across different units. If you’ve got your Michigan RN license and like acute care, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: MyMichigan Health

MyMichigan Health Location: Midland, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Care for general surgical, vascular, thoracic, GI, and orthopedic patients, including some step-down. Good fit if you like fast-paced post-op care, coordinating with techs, and using a wide range of bedside skills.

Employer: MyMichigan Health

MyMichigan Health Location: Midland, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Emergency Department role with direct triage, rapid assessments, and independent action in life‑threatening situations. Ideal if you enjoy high acuity, complex procedures, and working with advanced equipment in a busy, team-focused environment.

Employer: MyMichigan Health

MyMichigan Health Location: Midland, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary / Bonus: Up to $14K sign-on bonus for qualified candidates (2-year)

General medical/surgical unit caring for a wide mix of adult patients. Great spot to build strong core RN skills, with a clear structure for assessments, care planning, and collaboration across the care team.

Employer: MyMichigan Health

MyMichigan Health Location: Midland, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oncology unit with cancer, medical step‑down, and medical overflow patients. You’ll use and grow chemo, central line, and cardiac drip skills, with a defined education pathway for oncology and chemo/biotherapy certification.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.