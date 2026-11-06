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Midland
🚧 LA 91 railroad crossing in Midland closed 9am–12pm today
8 days ago
🚧 Emergency railroad closure on LA 91 in Midland today
The railroad crossing at LA 91 (South Crocker Street) and US 90 in Midland (Acadia Parish) will be closed on Wednesday, November 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for emergency railroad track repairs.
Detours:
- From US 90 Westbound: use LA 1124 (South Leblanc Road)
- From US 90 Eastbound: use Verdun Road from Old Spanish Trail
Emergency vehicles will not have access to LA 91 from US 90 during this time and should use alternate routes.
If you drive in this area, plan a little extra time, follow the detour signs, and use caution around work crews and equipment.
More Info: https://wwwapps.dotd.la.gov/administration/announc...
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