📢 Terry Johnson enters one-year pretrial diversion in Midland County

Terry Johnson has entered a one-year pretrial diversion agreement in Midland County to resolve his criminal case, starting Friday, Nov. 13 and running until November of next year.

According to Midland County District Attorney Glenn Harwood:

Texas law lets district attorneys offer a diversion program and charge up to $500 in fees.

and charge up to in fees. In Midland County, about 400 first-time, nonviolent offenders enter this program each year.

enter this program each year. The fees help pay for two administrative staff members and one assistant district attorney who run the program.

and who run the program. Depending on the case, a person in the program may have community service, classes, reporting requirements, or other obligations for up to two years.

If someone successfully completes the program, their charges are dismissed with prejudice, and they may be able to expunge the arrest and charges from their record. If they fail to complete the program or commit another offense, the DA’s office can withdraw from the agreement, and the court can then adjudicate guilt and sentence them without a jury trial.

Harwood said he would not comment further on Johnson’s case.