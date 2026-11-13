The Thornapple Kellogg (TK) Class of 1957 held a reunion this fall at Riverdog Restaurant in Middleville, filling long tables with classmates who have known each other for decades and celebrating lasting friendships. Class members, including Don Williamson, shared how much TK and Middleville mean to them and reflected on ways they have been giving back to their alma mater. Read more about the class and their support for TK: https://edl.io/n2255654

This content is adapted from materials provided by TK Schools