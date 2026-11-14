Middletown’s food scene is busy year‑round, and a few well-known spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level and management roles, many with benefits.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Middletown, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$77,500 base + quarterly bonuses

Lead the whole restaurant operation, from hiring and training the team to hitting sales and service goals. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition assistance, and holiday closures, plus strong growth paths if you want to move up.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Middletown, RI

Type: Full-time (nights & weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on pizza making in a family-run, locally owned store with flexible schedules. No experience needed—they’ll train you—and team members may be eligible for 401(k), health, dental, and vision depending on hours.

Employer: The Pell Hotel – JdV by Hyatt

Location: Middletown, RI 02842

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Pay: $13–$15 per hour

Serve guests in the hotel restaurant, take orders, run food and drinks, and handle payments. Comes with a strong benefits package: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, paid sick time, employee discounts, and a flexible schedule.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.