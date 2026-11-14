Middletown’s defense and engineering scene is busy right now, especially around undersea tech and advanced systems. If you’re an engineer with a clearance (or able to get one), this is a great moment to look around.

Employer: Sonalysts, Inc.

Sonalysts, Inc. Location: Middletown, RI (onsite, defense contractor)

(onsite, defense contractor) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $185,000

Lead unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) work for real-time, mission-critical Navy systems. You’ll plan and run UUV development and testing (including at sea), integrate hardware and software, and model unmanned systems, all at a 100% employee-owned company with strong benefits and relocation help.

Employer: SEACORP

Location: Middletown, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive with rich benefits)

Serve as a technical lead on advanced electronic warfare systems across air, surface, and subsurface platforms. This role is heavy on systems integration, testing, and requirements for Navy EW programs, and needs deep SIGINT/ELINT/ESM experience plus an active Secret clearance with TS/SCI eligibility.

Employer: RTX (Raytheon / BBN Technologies)

Location: Middletown, RI (onsite, ~4 days/week)

(onsite, ~4 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,900 – $131,100

Hands-on hardware role in the Physical Sciences & Systems group, working on shipboard systems, unmanned platforms, and complex sensing gear. You’ll do system design, modeling (SolidWorks, MATLAB, etc.), documentation, and testing for a major aerospace and defense player; U.S. citizenship and ability to hold a Secret clearance are required.

If any of these sound close to your background, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.