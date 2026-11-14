Middletown’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like late nights, tech, or active, on-your-feet work. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring now.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Shaw’s and Star Market Location: Middletown, RI

Type: Full-time, overnight & varied shifts

Salary: Not listed

This is a physical, fast-paced role stocking shelves, organizing the backroom, and keeping the store ready for the morning rush. Good fit if you like overnight hours, steady movement, and weekly pay with benefits, store discounts, and room to grow.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Middletown, RI

Type: Part-time

Salary: $19.50/hr base + $5.00/hr training pay (min $20/hr with incentives)

Help customers pick phones and plans while learning the tech side of retail. Comes with stock grants, 401(k), strong benefits for part-timers, and a clear path to the higher-earning Mobile Expert role after training.

Employer: Staples

Location: Middletown, RI

Type: Full-time (store may offer flexible part-time)

Salary: Compensation based on experience

You’ll handle Amazon and other returns, prep packages for UPS and other carriers, and keep the shipping area running smoothly. Weekly pay, PTO, store discounts, and 401(k) with match make this a nice pick if you like customer contact plus hands-on work.

Employer: Rent-A-Center

Location: Middletown, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.20–$18.70/hr starting

Manage customer rental accounts, help with deliveries and pickups, and support early-stage collections. This is active, on-the-road and in-store work with weekly pay, benefits, and strong promotion potential—most leaders started in this role.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many stores are flexible on hours and experience if you show up ready to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.