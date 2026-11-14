Middletown’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around defense and security. If you’re into embedded systems, cybersecurity, or software, there are some strong options here.

Employer: BankNewport

BankNewport Location: Middletown, RI (hybrid per bank schedule)

(hybrid per bank schedule) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the bank’s security governance and risk program, reporting to the CISO. You’ll own policies, audits, vendor and tech risk, business continuity/DR, security awareness, and help oversee AI and emerging tech risk. Great fit if you have 5+ years in security governance/GRC, know NIST/GLBA/FFIEC, and want a leadership role with direct staff supervision.

Employer: RTX (BBN Technologies)

Location: Middletown, RI – Onsite

Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,500 – $204,500/year

Senior role building real-time embedded C/C++ software for deployed DoD systems, working with multi-processor platforms, FPGAs, and sensors. You’ll design, code, test, and integrate high‑performance software, mentor junior staff, and work closely with hardware and systems teams. Requires a STEM degree, 5–8+ years’ experience, and ability to obtain/hold a DoD Secret clearance; relocation is available.

Employer: General Dynamics Mission Systems

Location: Middletown, RI – Onsite

Type: Internship (Summer 2027)

Salary: $27.30 – $30.70/hour

Hands-on internship working on full‑stack software and systems that control mission‑critical payloads. You’ll help with design, development, integration, and testing while learning how high‑reliability defense systems are built. Best for sophomore+ engineering students (CS, EE, CE, Systems, etc.), U.S. citizens, with at least one programming language and interest in complex systems; Secret clearance is preferred but can be obtained.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.