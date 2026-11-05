🚔 Middletown, RI Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings

Middletown is busy with cleared security roles right now, especially for folks with DoD and intel backgrounds. If you have a Top Secret or TS/SCI and like structured work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Middletown, RI (onsite / hybrid depending on role needs)

(onsite / hybrid depending on role needs) Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,400 – $158,000/year

Clearance: TS/SCI required

You’ll protect sensitive and classified info for government programs, develop security procedures, and may mentor or supervise others. This is a senior, high-impact role for someone with 3+ years in DoD or intel and experience with SAP programs and security directives.

Employer: SAIC

Location: Middletown, RI (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: $40,001 – $80,000/year

Travel: About 10%

About Clearance: Active Top Secret required

Listed as a Security Analyst, this is really an FSO/AFSO + COMSEC Manager role. You’ll run facility and industrial security, work with DCSA, manage clearances and visit requests, and oversee COMSEC gear and keying material.

If one of these fits your background, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.