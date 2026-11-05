🏗️ Middletown, RI engineering roles with multiple openings

Middletown’s defense and engineering scene is busy right now, especially around undersea tech and systems work. If you’re into complex problems and cleared (or clearable) work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Middletown, RI (onsite / hybrid depending on role needs)

(onsite / hybrid depending on role needs) Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,900 – $198,000/year

Lead advanced sonar and undersea systems work, solving complex Navy and subsea problems with a lot of technical freedom. You’ll mentor others, use MBSE tools, and need a Secret clearance plus a STEM bachelor’s degree.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Middletown, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,900 – $141,000/year

Design and test electromagnetic and electro‑optical systems for undersea EW and ISR, including laser and submarine integration work. This role is senior enough to give you wide latitude and leadership chances; you’ll need a mechanical engineering background and the ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Actalent

Location: Middletown, RI (primarily onsite, some hybrid flexibility)

(primarily onsite, some hybrid flexibility) Type: Contract-to-hire, full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $115,000/year

Application deadline: Nov 13, 2026

Own the safety side of complex hardware, software, and industrial systems using formal risk and hazard analysis. Good fit if you like fault trees, FMEAs, and want flexible schedules (9/80, 4/10, or 5/8) with the ability to obtain a SECRET clearance.

Employer: General Dynamics Mission Systems

Location: Middletown, RI

Type: Internship

Salary: Listed as a minimal placeholder range; actual pay may vary

Hands‑on FPGA and engineering work on real defense programs, ideal for sophomore+ engineering students who are U.S. citizens. You’ll work with experienced teams on national security projects and build your cleared‑work resume.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.