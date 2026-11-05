🛒 Middletown, RI Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Middletown’s retail scene is busy right now—big chains and local spots are all hiring. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Staples

Staples Location: Middletown, RI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Compensation based on experience (not listed)

You’ll help customers find what they need, handle returns and online pickups, and jump between cashier, sales, and stocking. Flexible hours, weekly pay, PTO, 401(k) with match, discounts, and training provided make this a good fit if you want a starter or side job.

Employer: Ocean State Job Lot

Location: Middletown, RI

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $18.00/hour

Temporary role for busy seasons helping on registers, stocking freight, and keeping displays full and neat. Comes with a 30% employee discount and is great if you want short-term work in a fast-paced store.

Employer: Ocean State Job Lot

Location: Middletown, RI

Type: Part-time (full-time option mentioned)

Pay: $16.75–$17.75/hour (based on experience and position)

Lead the front end a bit more: advanced register work, customer help, merchandising, and guiding other associates. Perks include 30% discount, PTO, health benefits (for eligible roles), 401(k), profit sharing, and tuition reimbursement for full-time.

Employer: People’s Credit Union

Location: Middletown, RI + other East Bay/Aquidneck branches

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (full-time with benefits and incentives)

You’ll handle everyday banking transactions and member questions while rotating between nearby branches. This comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, performance bonus target (4% of salary), paid volunteer time, and strong growth programs—good if you want a long-term customer-facing career.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Middletown, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50–$19.80/hour

Ring up members, promote memberships and rewards, and keep the front end clean and moving. Comes with weekly pay, health benefits (for eligible roles), 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, paid time off, and free BJ’s memberships.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Middletown, RI

Type: Full-time (about 38 hours/week)

Pay: $26.50/hour to start; $27.50/hour in year 2

Step into leadership: help run daily store operations, supervise the team, manage schedules, and keep the store stocked and sharp. This is a higher-paying retail management track role for folks with 3+ years of retail experience and some leadership background.

If something here looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good retail spots in Middletown tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.