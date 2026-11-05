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Middletown
🛒 Middletown, RI Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
4 days ago
Middletown’s retail scene is busy right now—big chains and local spots are all hiring. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time) – Staples
- Employer: Staples
- Location: Middletown, RI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Compensation based on experience (not listed)
You’ll help customers find what they need, handle returns and online pickups, and jump between cashier, sales, and stocking. Flexible hours, weekly pay, PTO, 401(k) with match, discounts, and training provided make this a good fit if you want a starter or side job.
Seasonal Peak Associate – Ocean State Job Lot
- Employer: Ocean State Job Lot
- Location: Middletown, RI
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $18.00/hour
Temporary role for busy seasons helping on registers, stocking freight, and keeping displays full and neat. Comes with a 30% employee discount and is great if you want short-term work in a fast-paced store.
Retail Store Specialist – Ocean State Job Lot
- Employer: Ocean State Job Lot
- Location: Middletown, RI
- Type: Part-time (full-time option mentioned)
- Pay: $16.75–$17.75/hour (based on experience and position)
Lead the front end a bit more: advanced register work, customer help, merchandising, and guiding other associates. Perks include 30% discount, PTO, health benefits (for eligible roles), 401(k), profit sharing, and tuition reimbursement for full-time.
Float Teller – People’s Credit Union
- Employer: People’s Credit Union
- Location: Middletown, RI + other East Bay/Aquidneck branches
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (full-time with benefits and incentives)
You’ll handle everyday banking transactions and member questions while rotating between nearby branches. This comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, performance bonus target (4% of salary), paid volunteer time, and strong growth programs—good if you want a long-term customer-facing career.
Retail Store Cashier (Full-Time) – BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Location: Middletown, RI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.50–$19.80/hour
Ring up members, promote memberships and rewards, and keep the front end clean and moving. Comes with weekly pay, health benefits (for eligible roles), 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, paid time off, and free BJ’s memberships.
Full-Time Assistant Store Manager – ALDI
- Employer: ALDI
- Location: Middletown, RI
- Type: Full-time (about 38 hours/week)
- Pay: $26.50/hour to start; $27.50/hour in year 2
Step into leadership: help run daily store operations, supervise the team, manage schedules, and keep the store stocked and sharp. This is a higher-paying retail management track role for folks with 3+ years of retail experience and some leadership background.
If something here looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good retail spots in Middletown tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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