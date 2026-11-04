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🏥 Middletown, RI Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Travel SLP Roles
Middletown’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially for travel therapists. If you’re open to short-term contracts or part-time work, there’s solid money and good benefits on the table.
Part Time Nurse – RN
- Employer: Benchmark Senior Living
- Location: Middletown, RI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on nursing in a home-like senior living setting, with a focus on building long-term relationships with residents. Offers paid training, uniforms, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, and wellness programs.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist – ~$2,346/week
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Middletown, RI
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,346.40 (wages + housing + per diem)
Travel SLP role with day shifts and strong weekly pay. Includes medical, dental, vision, pet insurance, 401(k) with match, housing or housing allowance, licensure reimbursement, and referral bonuses.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist – ~$2,288/week (SNF)
- Employer: Skyline Med Staff, LLC
- Location: Middletown, RI
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days, SNF
- Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,288 (package)
SNF-based travel SLP contract with a top-rated travel agency. Highlights include higher take-home pay focus, 24/7 recruiter support, health insurance options, tax-free per diems, and referral/loyalty bonuses.
Travel Speech-Language Pathologist – ~$1,865/week
- Employer: Ardor Health Solutions
- Location: Middletown, RI
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Estimated Weekly Pay: $1,865 (package)
Travel SLP role with a family-owned agency that’s been around since 2001. Offers day-1 medical (including a free plan option), dental, vision, weekly pay, license reimbursement, and strong recruiter support.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist – ~$2,160/week (SNF)
- Employer: CoreMedical Group
- Location: Middletown, RI
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 35 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts, SNF
- Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,160 (package)
SNF travel SLP contract with day-1 health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, travel reimbursement, and housing support. CoreMedical also offers an annual all-inclusive vacation (Club CoreMed) for qualifying travelers.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist – ~$2,313/week
- Employer: TotalMed
- Location: Middletown, RI
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,313 (package)
Acute-care style SLP travel role focused on speech, voice, and swallowing. Includes day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), guaranteed hours, CE, and wellness programs, plus support from a large national agency.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these agencies can show you similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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