🏥 Middletown, RI Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Travel SLP Roles

Middletown’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially for travel therapists. If you’re open to short-term contracts or part-time work, there’s solid money and good benefits on the table.

Employer: Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark Senior Living Location: Middletown, RI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on nursing in a home-like senior living setting, with a focus on building long-term relationships with residents. Offers paid training, uniforms, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, and wellness programs.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Middletown, RI

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,346.40 (wages + housing + per diem)

Travel SLP role with day shifts and strong weekly pay. Includes medical, dental, vision, pet insurance, 401(k) with match, housing or housing allowance, licensure reimbursement, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Skyline Med Staff, LLC

Skyline Med Staff, LLC Location: Middletown, RI

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days, SNF

Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,288 (package)

SNF-based travel SLP contract with a top-rated travel agency. Highlights include higher take-home pay focus, 24/7 recruiter support, health insurance options, tax-free per diems, and referral/loyalty bonuses.

Employer: Ardor Health Solutions

Ardor Health Solutions Location: Middletown, RI

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Estimated Weekly Pay: $1,865 (package)

Travel SLP role with a family-owned agency that’s been around since 2001. Offers day-1 medical (including a free plan option), dental, vision, weekly pay, license reimbursement, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: CoreMedical Group

CoreMedical Group Location: Middletown, RI

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 35 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts, SNF

Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,160 (package)

SNF travel SLP contract with day-1 health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, travel reimbursement, and housing support. CoreMedical also offers an annual all-inclusive vacation (Club CoreMed) for qualifying travelers.

Employer: TotalMed

TotalMed Location: Middletown, RI

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,313 (package)

Acute-care style SLP travel role focused on speech, voice, and swallowing. Includes day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), guaranteed hours, CE, and wellness programs, plus support from a large national agency.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these agencies can show you similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.