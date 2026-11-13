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🚌 Middletown, PA Transportation Jobs – Multiple FedEx CDL Roles
Middletown is busy with freight and package traffic right now, and FedEx is hiring to keep things moving. If you’ve got a CDL (or want to use your driving skills), there are several solid options here.
Courier/DOT/CDL – Part Time, AM Shift
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Middletown, PA
- Salary: $23.21 – $32.83/hour
- Type: Part-time, Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM
Drive company vehicles, pick up and deliver packages, and handle basic customer service. Good fit if you want steady morning hours, can lift 50+ lbs, and meet FMCSA safety rules. High school diploma/GED required; no experience needed.
PH – Switcher CDL FT (Early Morning/Preload)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Middletown, PA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, Early Morning/Preload
Move trailers between doors and the yard and help load/unload packages. You’ll need a Class A CDL, be at least 21, and be okay working in hot/cold, noisy areas. Great if you like yard work and staying on the move instead of road miles.
PH – Switcher CDL FT (Afternoon/Evening)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Middletown, PA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, Outbound shift, 1:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Same core switcher role—hooking trailers, moving them to doors, and helping with package flow—but on the afternoon/evening schedule. Good option if you prefer later hours and already have a current Class A CDL.
Courier/Swing Driver CDL-1 – Full Time
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Middletown, PA
- Salary: $24.70 – $35.54/hour
- Type: Full-time, Tuesday–Saturday, 6:30 – 17:00
Covers different courier routes as needed, including hazmat (HME) loads that require placarded vehicles. You’ll need or be able to get a CDL with hazmat endorsement, lift 50+ lbs, and pass all required background and DOT checks. Great if you like variety and know the local area.
If one of these fits your schedule and license, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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