🛒 Middletown, PA Retail Jobs: Multiple Cashier Roles Now Hiring

Middletown’s travel stop scene is busy, and that means steady work for friendly people who like helping customers and staying active on the job.

Here are several customer service cashier openings with strong benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Love’s Travel Stops Location: Middletown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time role in a fast-paced travel stop, handling customer checkouts, keeping areas clean (store, restrooms, pumps), and helping guests find what they need. Benefits include: company-funded tuition help, paid time off, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days. No experience needed—they’ll train you.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Love’s Travel Stops Location: Middletown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another full-time cashier opening with the same core duties: running the register, offering add-on products, keeping food areas safe, and pitching in across departments like restaurant, kitchen, or maintenance. Comes with career development, competitive pay, and the same strong benefits package. Great if you want long-term growth.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Love’s Travel Stops Location: Middletown, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Part-time cashier spot with flexible hours—good if you’re in school, have another job, or just want extra income. You’ll help customers at the register, keep the store and facilities clean, and may cross-train in other areas. Includes tuition assistance, PTO, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days even as a part-timer (per listing).

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re hiring immediately.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.