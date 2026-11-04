👔 Middletown, PA Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Middletown is seeing some solid management hiring right now, especially for folks with project and tech experience. If you’re organized, like leading teams, and enjoy complex projects, these are worth a look.

Employer: Camelot Integrated Solutions Inc

Camelot Integrated Solutions Inc Location: Remote, must live within 2–3 hours of Middletown, PA (Philly, Baltimore, DC, NYC all OK)

Remote, must live within (Philly, Baltimore, DC, NYC all OK) Type: Contract (12 months)

Salary: Not listed

Lead Wave 2 of a large SAP S/4HANA program in a client-side PMO role, overseeing the system integrator and multiple vendors. You’ll own governance, budget, schedules, and stakeholder alignment—this is a pure project leadership role (not hands-on SAP config) and requires PMP, 10+ years PM, and proven SAP S/4HANA program experience.

Employer: TE Connectivity

Location: Middletown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $98,400 base, plus incentives & benefits

Manage supplier-dependent technical projects that support data center and connectivity products, from prototype builds to purchasing and schedule tracking. Great fit if you have an engineering or supply chain degree, SAP purchasing experience, and 2+ years of project work, and want to grow a long-term career in project management with a global tech manufacturer.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles often pop up with small changes in level or focus.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.