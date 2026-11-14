Middletown has some solid education openings right now, from classroom roles to a library job that gets you out in the community. Good mix of entry-level and licensed positions.

Employer: MidPointe Library System / Butler Tech listing

MidPointe Library System / Location: Middletown, OH

Type: Full-time (40 hrs, days/evenings/weekends)

Salary: $17.00 – $24.70/hour

Ride the bookmobile to schools, assisted living centers, and community events. Great fit if you like people, can drive a 30' vehicle, and want strong benefits (OPERS retirement, medical, dental, vision, paid holidays) without needing prior library experience.

Employer: Middletown City Schools

Location: Middletown, OH

Type: Full-time

Licensure: Current, valid Ohio teaching license for this grade/subject

Teach 3rd graders at Miller Ridge Elementary and be part of the district’s core teaching team. If you’re licensed in Ohio, this is a straightforward classroom role—email the Sr. Director of HR (listed in the posting) after you apply.

Employer: Middletown City Schools

Location: Middletown, OH

Type: Full-time

School Year: 2026–2027

Support students in the classroom at Miller Ridge—good for someone with a high school diploma, experience with kids, and clean background checks. Some buildings also require college credits/associate degree or passing the Ohio Paraprofessional test; HR contact is listed once you submit your application.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often districts and libraries post new roles in the same spots.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.