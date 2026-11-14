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🎓 Middletown, OH Education Jobs – Multiple School & Library Roles
Middletown has some solid education openings right now, from classroom roles to a library job that gets you out in the community. Good mix of entry-level and licensed positions.
Library Associate, Outreach (Library On Wheels)
- Employer: MidPointe Library System / Butler Tech listing
- Location: Middletown, OH
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs, days/evenings/weekends)
- Salary: $17.00 – $24.70/hour
Ride the bookmobile to schools, assisted living centers, and community events. Great fit if you like people, can drive a 30' vehicle, and want strong benefits (OPERS retirement, medical, dental, vision, paid holidays) without needing prior library experience.
3rd Grade Teacher – Miller Ridge Elementary
- Employer: Middletown City Schools
- Location: Middletown, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Licensure: Current, valid Ohio teaching license for this grade/subject
Teach 3rd graders at Miller Ridge Elementary and be part of the district’s core teaching team. If you’re licensed in Ohio, this is a straightforward classroom role—email the Sr. Director of HR (listed in the posting) after you apply.
Paraprofessional – Miller Ridge Elementary (2026–2027)
- Employer: Middletown City Schools
- Location: Middletown, OH
- Type: Full-time
- School Year: 2026–2027
Support students in the classroom at Miller Ridge—good for someone with a high school diploma, experience with kids, and clean background checks. Some buildings also require college credits/associate degree or passing the Ohio Paraprofessional test; HR contact is listed once you submit your application.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often districts and libraries post new roles in the same spots.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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