Middletown has a few solid customer-facing jobs open right now, from fitness to arts and crafts. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Location: Middletown, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role greeting members, answering phones, giving tours, and helping with sign-ups and account updates. Good fit if you’re upbeat, reliable, into fitness, and comfortable standing and walking most of your shift.

Employer: Michaels Stores

Location: Middletown, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $11.25 – $13.20/hour (base pay range)

Customer-facing role helping people frame art and décor, operate framing tools, and keep the frame department stocked and tidy. Expect lots of standing, some lifting, and a mix of creative work and regular retail tasks like cashiering and truck unloads.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.