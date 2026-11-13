Middletown’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options in clinics, senior care, and in‑home support. If you’re in nursing or patient care, there are several ways to plug in right now.

Employer: Gastro Health

Gastro Health Location: Middletown, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a specialty GI practice supporting providers with vitals, EMR charting, rooming patients, lab draws, and procedure prep. Good fit if you have 2+ years MA experience and BLS, and want steady clinic hours in a team setting.

Employer: Willow Knoll Post Acute and Senior Living

Location: Middletown, OH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on LPN role in a long‑term care and rehab setting, leading CNAs, passing meds, and coordinating resident care. Ideal if you hold an active Ohio LPN license, CPR, and like a mix of direct care and leadership on your shift.

Employer: Able Bodies Healthcare

Location: Middletown area (Butler, Warren, Clermont Counties, OH)

Type: Part-time / PRN / Per diem

Salary: $15–$18 per hour

Non‑medical in‑home care role helping clients with personal care, light housekeeping, errands, and companionship. Great if you want flexible hours, have a driver’s license and reliable car, and enjoy one‑on‑one caregiving.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers can flex on hours or units for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.