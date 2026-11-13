Middletown’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring for full-time roles. If you like working with people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Middletown, OH (2900 Towne Blvd)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$32/hour + performance incentives and possible premiums ($0.35–$3.00/hour)

Lead the fresh foods area, keep meat and produce stocked, rotated, and safe, and help keep displays looking great all day. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Sheetz

Sheetz Location: Middletown, OH (multi-store role)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay + extra $1.50/hour for 10pm–6am

Travel between nearby Sheetz stores, lead teams, and keep operations and customer service on point. You get 4-day work weeks, every other weekend off, PTO, 100% paid parental leave, 401(k) match, employee stock ownership, full medical/vision/dental, and snack discounts.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Middletown, OH (2900 Towne Blvd)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14–$27/hour + performance incentives and possible premiums ($0.35–$3.00/hour)

+ performance incentives and possible premiums ($0.35–$3.00/hour) Shifts: Mid-shift, Closing

Work in the fashion department, helping customers find what they need and keeping clothing and accessories organized and stocked. Includes Walmart’s full benefits and tuition-paid education options for everything from high school completion to bachelor’s degrees.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.