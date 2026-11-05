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🍽️ Middletown, OH Food Service Jobs – Multiple Hospital & Restaurant Roles
Middletown’s food scene is busy right now, from hospital kitchens to fast-casual spots. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, there are several solid options here.
Patient Services Lead (Full Time)
- Employer: Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare
- Location: Atrium Medical Center, Middletown, OH
- Pay: $20.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri 9:00 am–5:00 pm; rotating weekends & holidays 12:00 pm–8:30 pm
- Requirements: Previous supervisory experience required; healthcare food service preferred
Lead the patient dining team inside Atrium Medical Center—coordinating meal service, handling special diet needs, and supporting Patient Dining Associates. Good fit if you’ve led teams before and want a steady hospital schedule with full-time benefits.
Cook (Full and Part Time)
- Employer: Morrison Healthcare
- Location: Atrium Medical Center, Middletown, OH
- Pay: $18.00/hour
- Type: Full-time and part-time
- Schedule: AM 5:30 am–2:00 pm; PM 11:30 pm–8:00 am; rotating weekends & holidays
- Requirements: Prior cooking experience required
Hospital kitchen role cooking from standardized recipes, keeping food safe and tasty, and helping with ordering and cleanup. Great if you already have line cook experience and want reliable hours plus healthcare-style benefits.
Wait Staff Associate (Full and Part Time)
- Employer: Morrison Healthcare
- Location: Atrium Medical Center, Middletown, OH
- Pay: $16.00/hour
- Type: Full-time and part-time
- Schedule: 8:00 am–4:30 pm; days vary; rotating weekends & holidays
- Requirements: Previous customer service experience required
Deliver and pick up patient meal trays and floor stock while following diet orders and safety rules. Good entry point if you like helping people and want hospital experience without cooking.
Team Member
- Employer: Zaxby’s
- Location: Liberty Township, OH (near Middletown, 7111 Marion Way)
- Pay: $15.00/hour
- Type: Full-time and part-time
- Schedule: Flexible; on-site
- Requirements: No formal education required
Fast-casual chicken spot looking for friendly crew members to take orders, prep food, and keep the restaurant clean. Nice option if you want flexible hours, tips on customer service skills, and basic benefits like health insurance and 401(k).
Shift Lead
- Employer: Zaxby’s
- Location: Liberty Twp, OH (near Middletown)
- Pay: $18.00–$19.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: On-site, 8-hour shifts
- Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent; leadership skills
Run shifts, guide the team, and keep food quality and service on point. Strong pick if you’ve done restaurant work before and are ready to step into a leadership role with benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and promote from within.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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