🍽️ Middletown, OH Food Service Jobs – Multiple Hospital & Restaurant Roles

Middletown’s food scene is busy right now, from hospital kitchens to fast-casual spots. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare

Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare Location: Atrium Medical Center, Middletown, OH

Pay: $20.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri 9:00 am–5:00 pm; rotating weekends & holidays 12:00 pm–8:30 pm

Mon–Fri 9:00 am–5:00 pm; rotating weekends & holidays 12:00 pm–8:30 pm Requirements: Previous supervisory experience required; healthcare food service preferred

Lead the patient dining team inside Atrium Medical Center—coordinating meal service, handling special diet needs, and supporting Patient Dining Associates. Good fit if you’ve led teams before and want a steady hospital schedule with full-time benefits.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare

Location: Atrium Medical Center, Middletown, OH

Pay: $18.00/hour

Type: Full-time and part-time

Full-time and part-time Schedule: AM 5:30 am–2:00 pm; PM 11:30 pm–8:00 am; rotating weekends & holidays

AM 5:30 am–2:00 pm; PM 11:30 pm–8:00 am; rotating weekends & holidays Requirements: Prior cooking experience required

Hospital kitchen role cooking from standardized recipes, keeping food safe and tasty, and helping with ordering and cleanup. Great if you already have line cook experience and want reliable hours plus healthcare-style benefits.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare

Location: Atrium Medical Center, Middletown, OH

Pay: $16.00/hour

Type: Full-time and part-time

Full-time and part-time Schedule: 8:00 am–4:30 pm; days vary; rotating weekends & holidays

8:00 am–4:30 pm; days vary; rotating weekends & holidays Requirements: Previous customer service experience required

Deliver and pick up patient meal trays and floor stock while following diet orders and safety rules. Good entry point if you like helping people and want hospital experience without cooking.

Employer: Zaxby’s

Location: Liberty Township, OH (near Middletown , 7111 Marion Way)

Liberty Township, OH (near , 7111 Marion Way) Pay: $15.00/hour

Type: Full-time and part-time

Full-time and part-time Schedule: Flexible; on-site

Flexible; on-site Requirements: No formal education required

Fast-casual chicken spot looking for friendly crew members to take orders, prep food, and keep the restaurant clean. Nice option if you want flexible hours, tips on customer service skills, and basic benefits like health insurance and 401(k).

Employer: Zaxby’s

Location: Liberty Twp, OH (near Middletown )

Liberty Twp, OH (near ) Pay: $18.00–$19.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Schedule: On-site, 8-hour shifts

On-site, 8-hour shifts Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent; leadership skills

Run shifts, guide the team, and keep food quality and service on point. Strong pick if you’ve done restaurant work before and are ready to step into a leadership role with benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.