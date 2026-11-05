🏭 Middletown, OH Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Middletown’s plants are busy right now, and a few solid employers are adding to their crews. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: SRM Concrete

SRM Concrete Location: Middletown, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay with overtime after 8 hours, bonuses, and annual raises (exact rate not listed)

Help run a busy cement terminal: loading/unloading trucks and railcars, running forklifts and other equipment, and keeping the site safe and clean. This is a good fit if you like physical work, want to be home daily, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k with $100 weekly company match, and more).

Employer: BlueScope Coated Products

Location: Middletown, OH

Type: Full-time, Night Shift

Salary: From $23/hr + $1.50/hr night shift differential, plus monthly bonus incentives

Run different stations on a metal coil coating line (entry, exit, coater, wet section) in a modern plant. You’ll get structured training, clear paths to higher pay tiers, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, paid holidays, 401k contributions).

Note: This Machine Operator role is posted on both LinkedIn and Indeed; it’s the same job, just two links.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.