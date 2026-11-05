🏥 Middletown, OH Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Hospital Roles Open Now

Middletown’s hospital scene is busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work in a medical setting, these roles keep you close to patient care without always being at the bedside.

Employer: Premier Health Partners

Premier Health Partners Location: Middletown, OH (AMC)

Type: Full-time, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle decontamination, assembly, sterilization, and distribution of surgical instruments and equipment. This Tier 2 role asks for at least 1 year of sterile processing experience and includes work with open heart, thoracic, spine, neuro, robotics, scopes, and specialty equipment.

Employer: Premier Health Partners

Premier Health Partners Location: Middletown, OH – Atrium Medical Center

Type: Full-time, Days (6:30 a.m.–7:00 p.m., Wed–Fri)

Salary: Not listed

Independently perform CT scans, give contrast, and manage patient flow for the scanner. Requires an Associate degree in Radiologic Technology, ARRT RT(R), Ohio licensure, and CPR (within 30 days); CT registry and CT experience are preferred.

Employer: Premier Health

Location: Middletown, OH – Atrium Medical Center (On-site)

Type: Full-time, 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level sterile processing role handling cleaning, sterilizing, and assembling surgical instruments, building case carts, and doing equipment checks and testing. Open to candidates with a high school diploma/GED and no prior experience, with 1 year preferred.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.