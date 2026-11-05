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🚌 Middletown, OH Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
Middletown’s trucking and equipment scene is busy right now, with solid options for drivers and mechanics. If you want steady hours and strong pay, these are worth a look.
CDL A Truck Driver – $1,900–$2,000/week + $7,500 Sign-On
- Employer: Aim Transportation Solutions
- Location: Based near Middletown, OH (dedicated lane out of Troy, OH)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $1,900–$2,000 per week + $7,500 sign-on bonus
Home weekly on a dedicated lane (1–2 runs per week) hauling garage and entry door panels, with steady work and a minimum pay guarantee. Full benefits include Anthem medical, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) with match, and company-paid life and disability.
CDL A Local & Regional Pneumatic Tank Driver (Home Daily Options)
- Employer: Wooster Motor Ways
- Location: Middletown, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Local routes average $1,300–$1,600 per week, paid as a percentage of line haul (25% to start, 28% after 90 days)
Haul powdered cement on local and regional lanes with home daily or weekend home time, plus lots of extra pay opportunities (stops, detention, short haul, breakdown, holidays). Strong benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, and 8 paid holidays.
Mobile Heavy Equipment Mechanic – $75K–$95K
- Employer: MOHR Talent (recruiting for an industrial organization)
- Location: Cincinnati / Middletown, OH – traveling between local facilities
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $75,000–$95,000 base salary (about $35–$44/hr, DOE)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday day shift, weekends as needed
Travel between nearby sites doing diagnostics, maintenance, and repairs on heavy equipment and industrial machinery (excavators, loaders, forklifts, shears, balers, shredders). Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and life insurance.
Roll Off Driver – Day & Afternoon Shifts
- Employer: Bowling Transportation, Inc.
- Location: Middletown, OH (hauling from Monroe to Middletown)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $28.00/hr during training, then $29.00/hr days and $30.00/hr nights
Drive a straight truck with roll-off container hauling steel scrap on a short ~9-mile route run back and forth all shift. CDL A or B required, roll-off or dump experience preferred, and you get a sign-on bonus, health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, and holidays.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good local routes and mechanic roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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