🚌 Middletown, OH Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Middletown’s trucking and equipment scene is busy right now, with solid options for drivers and mechanics. If you want steady hours and strong pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Aim Transportation Solutions

Aim Transportation Solutions Location: Based near Middletown, OH (dedicated lane out of Troy, OH)

Based near (dedicated lane out of Troy, OH) Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,900–$2,000 per week + $7,500 sign-on bonus

Home weekly on a dedicated lane (1–2 runs per week) hauling garage and entry door panels, with steady work and a minimum pay guarantee. Full benefits include Anthem medical, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) with match, and company-paid life and disability.

Employer: Wooster Motor Ways

Wooster Motor Ways Location: Middletown, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Local routes average $1,300–$1,600 per week, paid as a percentage of line haul (25% to start, 28% after 90 days)

Haul powdered cement on local and regional lanes with home daily or weekend home time, plus lots of extra pay opportunities (stops, detention, short haul, breakdown, holidays). Strong benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, and 8 paid holidays.

Employer: MOHR Talent (recruiting for an industrial organization)

(recruiting for an industrial organization) Location: Cincinnati / Middletown, OH – traveling between local facilities

– traveling between local facilities Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000–$95,000 base salary (about $35–$44/hr , DOE)

(about , DOE) Schedule: Monday–Friday day shift, weekends as needed

Travel between nearby sites doing diagnostics, maintenance, and repairs on heavy equipment and industrial machinery (excavators, loaders, forklifts, shears, balers, shredders). Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and life insurance.

Employer: Bowling Transportation, Inc.

Bowling Transportation, Inc. Location: Middletown, OH (hauling from Monroe to Middletown)

(hauling from Monroe to Middletown) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $28.00/hr during training, then $29.00/hr days and $30.00/hr nights

Drive a straight truck with roll-off container hauling steel scrap on a short ~9-mile route run back and forth all shift. CDL A or B required, roll-off or dump experience preferred, and you get a sign-on bonus, health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good local routes and mechanic roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.