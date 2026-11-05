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🔧 Middletown, OH Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
Middletown has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things and keeping buildings running smoothly.
Below are several full-time roles in building and grounds maintenance with steady hours and good benefits.
Maintenance Mechanic – Industrial Facility
- Employer: Progress Rail, A Caterpillar Company
- Location: Middletown, OH
- Type: Full-time, production/hourly
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive salary; 401(k) with up to 6% match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, education assistance, possible relocation/sign-on bonus (site-specific)
Work on heavy industrial equipment and plant systems (electrical, hydraulics, pneumatics, welding). Good fit if you have 1–2 years industrial maintenance experience, OSHA-10, and like a mix of equipment repair, preventive maintenance, and some building/grounds work.
Apartment Maintenance Technician – Bavarian Woods
- Employer: Monarch Investment and Management Group
- Location: Bavarian Woods, 154 Bavarian St, Middletown, OH
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30–5:30, on-call every 3 weeks)
- Pay: $22–$24/hour + quarterly bonus up to $750
Take care of a local apartment community: turn units, handle plumbing, electrical, carpentry, drywall, HVAC, plus some grounds and snow removal. Nice extras like on-call bonuses, tool reimbursement, PTO, medical/vision/dental, and housing discounts at Monarch communities.
Maintenance Technician I – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Middletown, OH
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Category: Maintenance, Global Supply Chain
Keep Cintas production equipment running: troubleshoot, repair, and do preventive maintenance using electrical skills and basic diagnostics. Requires 1+ year maintenance experience, electrical background, and a HS diploma/GED. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match/ESOP, PTO, and holidays.
Lead Crematory Operator
- Employer: Fur-Ever Friends Pet Crematory
- Location: Middletown, OH (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00–$22.00/hour
Operate cremation equipment and care for human and pet remains with dignity and accuracy. You’ll follow written procedures, keep detailed records, and help maintain a clean, safe facility. Prior crematory experience is a plus but training is provided for the right person.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth, and training.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.