🔧 Middletown, OH Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Middletown has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things and keeping buildings running smoothly.

Below are several full-time roles in building and grounds maintenance with steady hours and good benefits.

Employer: Progress Rail, A Caterpillar Company

Progress Rail, A Caterpillar Company Location: Middletown, OH

Type: Full-time, production/hourly

Pay/Benefits: Competitive salary; 401(k) with up to 6% match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, education assistance, possible relocation/sign-on bonus (site-specific)

Work on heavy industrial equipment and plant systems (electrical, hydraulics, pneumatics, welding). Good fit if you have 1–2 years industrial maintenance experience, OSHA-10, and like a mix of equipment repair, preventive maintenance, and some building/grounds work.

Employer: Monarch Investment and Management Group

Location: Bavarian Woods, 154 Bavarian St, Middletown, OH

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30–5:30, on-call every 3 weeks)

(Mon–Fri, 8:30–5:30, on-call every 3 weeks) Pay: $22–$24/hour + quarterly bonus up to $750

Take care of a local apartment community: turn units, handle plumbing, electrical, carpentry, drywall, HVAC, plus some grounds and snow removal. Nice extras like on-call bonuses, tool reimbursement, PTO, medical/vision/dental, and housing discounts at Monarch communities.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Middletown, OH

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Category: Maintenance, Global Supply Chain

Keep Cintas production equipment running: troubleshoot, repair, and do preventive maintenance using electrical skills and basic diagnostics. Requires 1+ year maintenance experience, electrical background, and a HS diploma/GED. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match/ESOP, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Fur-Ever Friends Pet Crematory

Location: Middletown, OH (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$22.00/hour

Operate cremation equipment and care for human and pet remains with dignity and accuracy. You’ll follow written procedures, keep detailed records, and help maintain a clean, safe facility. Prior crematory experience is a plus but training is provided for the right person.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth, and training.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.