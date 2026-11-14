Middletown’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from retail floors to high-earning field sales and auto management. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: Middletown, NY

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: $60,000 – $150,000/year (base + commission)

Sell fire protection products and services, from cold calling new business to working with the service team to keep customers happy. Comes with a solid base + commission, car package, bonuses, 12-week sales training, and full benefits including 401(k) with match and ESOP.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Middletown, NY

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: $18.00 – $20.20/hour

Work with Pro customers (contractors and trades) to scope projects, build quotes, manage orders, and promote Pro credit and loyalty programs. Good fit if you have customer-facing sales experience, like building relationships, and want benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and tuition help.

Employer: Friendly Acura of Middletown

Location: Middletown, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, discussed in interview

Rare Sales Manager opening for a high-performing auto salesperson ready to move into management or an experienced manager. You’ll lead the sales team, help train staff, stay on top of inventory, and keep customer relationships strong, with medical/dental, paid vacation, sick leave, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always say no later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.