Middletown’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local stores are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Middletown, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50 – $17.00/hour

Help shoppers hunt for deals at a major off-price retailer. This role is all about friendly customer service, keeping the store clean and organized, running the register, and getting new merchandise out on the floor.

Employer: Adams Fairacre Farms

Adams Fairacre Farms Location: Middletown, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Salary range not listed

Behind-the-scenes role making sure prices and product data are correct in the store systems. You’ll work with POS, shelf tags, and reports, and partner with different departments to keep everything accurate and running smoothly.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Location: Middletown, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.25 – $17.25/hour

Front-end role greeting customers, running the register, and helping keep the store stocked and tidy. Good fit if you like a discount store vibe, want an employee discount, and can work evenings and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and may have other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.